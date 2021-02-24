THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Daylight returns with the equinox

Get ready for the slow return of daylight. In February we had 10 hours and change of daylight, and by the end of March we’ll be basking in nearly 13 hours of daylight. Sunrise on March 1 is 6:34 a.m. and sunset is 5:48 p.m. Factoring in the switch to Daylight Saving Time on March 14, by the last day of the month sunrise will be at 6:41 a.m. and sunset at 7:24 p.m. We lose starlight but gain sunlight, a welcome sight after a tough winter.

Besides Daylight Saving Time, we also have the equinox in mid-March. Astronomically speaking, we enjoy the official start of spring on March 20, when the sun crosses the equator, heading north. This also helps to explain why in March we move from less than 12 hours of daylight to more than 12 hours of daylight.

The date of Easter is tied to the start of spring. Easter is always the first Sunday to follow the first full moon of spring. This year, with the first day of spring on March 20, the full first full moon to follow that date is March 28. That date just happens to be a Sunday, so Easter is one week later, on April 4.

Follow the moon to planets and stars