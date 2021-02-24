THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Daylight returns with the equinox

Get ready for the slow return of daylight. In February we had 10 hours and change of daylight, and by the end of March we’ll be basking in nearly 13 hours of daylight. Sunrise on March 1 is 6:34 a.m. and sunset is 5:48 p.m. Factoring in the switch to Daylight Saving Time on March 14, by the last day of the month sunrise will be at 6:41 a.m. and sunset at 7:24 p.m. We lose starlight but gain sunlight, a welcome sight after a tough winter.
Besides Daylight Saving Time, we also have the equinox in mid-March. Astronomically speaking, we enjoy the official start of spring on March 20, when the sun crosses the equator, heading north. This also helps to explain why in March we move from less than 12 hours of daylight to more than 12 hours of daylight.
The date of Easter is tied to the start of spring. Easter is always the first Sunday to follow the first full moon of spring. This year, with the first day of spring on March 20, the full first full moon to follow that date is March 28. That date just happens to be a Sunday, so Easter is one week later, on April 4.
Follow the moon to planets and stars
March’s full moon has a variety of nicknames. Some of the nicknames you may hear are Worm Moon, Sap Moon, Sugar Moon, Crust Moon, Crow Moon and Chaste Moon. When the full moon rises on March 28, it will be in the constellation Virgo, which is considered a spring constellation. Its brightest star, Spica, will rise below the moon about an hour later. The moon also begins the month next to Spica, on March 1.
Sky gazers frequently ask, “What’s that bright star by the moon?” On the morning of March 10, before dawn, the answer will be Jupiter, Mercury, and Saturn too. Jupiter is the brightest of the three and closest to the slender old moon. Mercury is next brightest and closer to the horizon, while Saturn is the dimmest of the three but highest up in a darker sky.
On March 19, the answer is again a planet and not a star. Mars, the location of much international activity with various spacecraft honing in on the Red Planet, is just about 3 degrees away from the moon on this evening. A different reddish orb, the star Aldebaran in Taurus, is to the pair’s lower left.
On March 25, the moon is just above and to the left of the star Regulus, the brightest point of light in the constellation Leo the Lion.
Mars is really the only planet available for observing on March evenings, which is fitting, because March is named for the Roman God of War — Mars. March signaled spring and time for armies to once again return to the battlefield and war.
On March 3, Mars will sidle up to the pretty star cluster known as the Pleiades. This grouping of stars in Taurus looks like a tiny, fuzzy dipper to the unaided eye. Binoculars will help you see both the reddish hue of Mars and the smattering of stars that appear to lie next door. Mars won’t pass this close to the Pleiades cluster again until 2038.
Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.
