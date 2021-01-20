 Skip to main content
THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Groundhog Day predicts the end of winter
THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK PRAIRIE

THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Groundhog Day predicts the end of winter

Groundhog Day occurs every Feb. 2. Folklore says that if it’s sunny and the groundhog sees its shadow, we’ll have six more weeks of winter. If it’s cloudy and there’s no shadow, we get an early spring. The reason this event occurs on Feb. 2 is that this coincides with astronomy’s cross-quarter days. Every year has two solstices, winter and summer, and two equinoxes, spring and fall. But midway between these events are cross-quarter days. The cross-quarter day that marks the halfway point between the winter solstice and spring equinox has come to be celebrated as Groundhog Day.

Planets in February

February planetary activity was made for early risers. It’s a bit easier to do in February because the sun doesn’t rise until 7:14 a.m. at the beginning of the month and 6:36 a.m. by the end of the month, so sometimes rising early is unavoidable.

Bright Venus hovers just above the east-southeastern horizon, not far from the sun, so it pops up above the horizon minutes before the sun appears. Its brilliance should allow you to spy it in the brightening sky, as long as you have a clear view to a low horizon.

But Venus is not alone. Saturn is just a bit above it to the right, and Jupiter and Mercury close by in midmonth. Four planets are hanging out together just before sunrise, but the growing dawn is going to make it hard to spot them.

It’s incredibly hard to spy a moon that is within 24 hours of new phase. So for a tough challenge, see if you can spot the moon just 1.2 days before new phase on the morning of Feb. 10. It will be just to the right of Venus in the southeast, and the sun will be coming up to the lower left of Venus. Immediately left of Venus is Jupiter, and farther to the left, above where the sun is rising, is Mercury.

Saturn and Venus are within a degree of each other on Feb. 6, Jupiter and Venus come within less than a degree of each other on Feb. 11, both remarkably close apparition like Jupiter and Saturn had in December, but these will be less noted because of their positions near the morning sun.

By the second half of the month, Saturn, Mercury, and Jupiter will become easier to see as they stretch farther away from the sun, but Venus hangs near the horizon and sun. By 6 a.m. you should be able to spot bright Jupiter easily, with Mercury above and Saturn farther to the right. These planets are all in the constellation Capricornus.

For evening observers, look for Mars and the moon on Feb. 18. The moon will be close to half lit as it stands high overhead alongside reddish Mars. The pair are within the boundaries of the constellation Aries. By the next evening, Feb. 19, the moon will be just past half lit and sandwiched between the two notable clusters of Taurus, the V-shaped Hyades and the little Pleiades. The moon sidles up to one other cluster a few days later, when it nears the Beehive Cluster in Cancer on Feb. 24. But at this point the moon will be nearing full phase and making it difficult to see the fainter stars of the Beehive. Try binoculars to shift off the moon onto the dimmer grouping of stars.

The full moon arrives toward the end of the month, just a bit after midnight on Feb. 27. The moon will be positioned near the back foot of Leo the Lion, rising together in the early evening. Leo is a spring constellation, promising us with more assurance than a groundhog that a warmer season is on the way.

Kelly Kizer-Whitt

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.

