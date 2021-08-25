THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Harvest Moon shines on Sept. 20

The Harvest Moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the equinox. In 2021, that full moon is on Sept. 20, with the equinox just two days later, on Sept. 22. At 6:54 p.m. on Sept. 20, the moon reaches 100% full just minutes before it rises as a giant orb on the eastern horizon.

The autumnal equinox occurs at 2:21 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Sept. 22. After this date, darkness will begin to win out over the light, and our days will grow shorter. Make the most of the daylight while you can, and then learn to appreciate the dark night sky to help the long, cold season pass.

Inner planets in September

If you have a clear view to the western horizon, you can watch the first week of September as Venus zeroes in on Spica, the brightest star in Virgo. The two are closest together on Sept. 5.

For a challenge, look for the 5% lit crescent moon on Sept. 8 with the planet Mercury below as soon as the sun sets and the sky starts to dim. Mercury will set fast. The next night, Sept. 9, will pair the moon with Venus, an easier and very beautiful combination to spot.

The Moon, Antares and a star cluster