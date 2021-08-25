THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Harvest Moon shines on Sept. 20

The Harvest Moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the equinox. In 2021, that full moon is on Sept. 20, with the equinox just two days later, on Sept. 22. At 6:54 p.m. on Sept. 20, the moon reaches 100% full just minutes before it rises as a giant orb on the eastern horizon.
The autumnal equinox occurs at 2:21 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Sept. 22. After this date, darkness will begin to win out over the light, and our days will grow shorter. Make the most of the daylight while you can, and then learn to appreciate the dark night sky to help the long, cold season pass.
Inner planets in September
If you have a clear view to the western horizon, you can watch the first week of September as Venus zeroes in on Spica, the brightest star in Virgo. The two are closest together on Sept. 5.
For a challenge, look for the 5% lit crescent moon on Sept. 8 with the planet Mercury below as soon as the sun sets and the sky starts to dim. Mercury will set fast. The next night, Sept. 9, will pair the moon with Venus, an easier and very beautiful combination to spot.
The Moon, Antares and a star cluster
On Sept. 12, the moon will be above the reddish star Antares in the constellation Scorpius. As long as you’re taking the time to gaze at them, grab a pair of binoculars to find the globular star cluster M4. A globular star cluster is an ancient group of stars as old as the Milky Way.
M4 is located to the lower right of Antares. Through binoculars, you’ll see a fuzz ball that represents a 100,000 stars packed together. At 5,500 light-years away, it’s the closest globular cluster to Earth. If you have a small telescope, you may be able to start resolving some of that fuzz ball into individual stars.
Outer planets and the moon
You can spot Saturn riding high above the moon on Sept. 16. The moon is heading toward full phase and the pair are in the constellation Capricornus. The next night, Sept. 17, the moon can be spotted below and to the right of Jupiter, both still in Capricornus.
By Sept. 25, the moon has crossed to the eastern region of the sky and rises later. On Sept. 25, the moon passes between the Pleiades star cluster above and the Hyades, V-shaped, star cluster below.
It’s time to say good-bye to the summer constellations as the fall constellations pop into view. So grab your last look at Scorpius and Sagittarius, which harbor the thickest expanse of the Milky Way, and get ready for the inkier skies of fall.
Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.
