THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Increasing daylight and approaching spring

KELLY KIZER WHITT

Columnist

After the equinox in March, we started to have more daylight than darkness in each 24-hour period, and with warmer days it means we have more time to enjoy them. In the beginning of April, the length of daylight is 12 hours and 45 minutes, and by the end of the month it’s 14 hours. The sun will set at 7:59 p.m. on April 30. That’s the last time the sun sets before 8 p.m. until mid-August.

Celestial sights for early risers

The planets continue to cluster together in the morning sky. Those up before dawn have a lot to enjoy. On April 4 and 5, look toward sunrise to see bright Venus shining near the horizon. It’s so bright you may at first neglect seeing two other planets there, Saturn and Mars. This pair of planets is very close together on these two mornings, in what astronomers call a conjunction.

By mid-April, the planets will have spread out some, and a new planet will join the view. Look toward the southeast about an hour before sunrise to see Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Saturn from lower left to upper right in an angled line above the horizon. The planets trace out what’s known as the ecliptic, or the path of the planets, sun and moon through our sky. It’s also the plane of our solar system.

At the end of the month, the moon passes a few notable objects in the morning sky. On April 19 and 20 you can spot the moon by Antares. Then on April 25, don’t miss the crescent moon as it resides between Saturn and Mars. By April 26, it’s slid to between Mars and Venus, and on April 27, it hangs below Venus and Jupiter. The old moon is sinking toward the sun and will reach new phase on April 30. Also on April 30, Jupiter and Venus will be super close together in another planetary conjunction.

Planets and stars in the evening sky

For those who prefer stargazing in the evening hours, you’ll have to make do without any planetary targets this month. Instead, you can follow the moon through constellations and past bright stars. There’s also a meteor shower later in the month.

You should be able to spot a slender crescent moon just after sunset on April 2. Every night after it will remain longer above the horizon as its crescent shape grows wider. On April 4 and 5, the moon passes the Pleiades and Hyades star clusters in Taurus. On April 8 and 9, it’s by Gemini’s twin stars Castor and Pollux. Pollux is the brighter of the two. On April 11 and 12, the moon is near Leo’s brightest star, Regulus. Then on April 15 and 16, the moon is near Virgo’s bright star, Spica.

Notice how all the constellations that the moon passes through are constellations of the zodiac? The ecliptic, which we mentioned above – the plane of our solar system – passes through each of the zodiacal constellations. That’s how these constellations got their special zodiacal designation. The word zodiac means “circle of little animals,” and many of the zodiac constellations—though not all—represent animals.

Lyrid meteor shower

The Lyrid meteor shower peaks every April around the evening of April 22. This year, the Full Pink Moon is on April 16, so it will still be a wide gibbous phase during the meteor shower. This means the fainter meteors will get washed out by the moonlight. On the plus side, the moon won’t rise until nearly 3 a.m. on April 22. The shower’s radiant – in the constellation Lyra – rises soon after sunset, so you’ll have plenty of time to catch a “shooting star” or two before the moon brightens the sky.

By the way, there is a partial solar eclipse on April 30, but you’d have to be in South America or the South Pacific to see it.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.

