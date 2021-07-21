THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Jupiter and Saturn at their best

The inner planets are huddling near the sun making them not visible, with the exception of Venus, low on the western horizon after sunset. The crescent moon passes Venus on Aug. 10 and 11.

Perseid meteor shower

One of the favorite stargazing events of the summer is always the Perseid meteor shower. It’s the only really active annual meteor shower during summer months. Perseid meteors can be spotted anytime from July 17-Aug. 24, but the peak of activity, when up to 90 meteors an hour can be witnessed under dark skies, is overnight from Aug. 12-13.

A 23% illuminated crescent moon on Aug. 12 means that not too much moonlight will wash out the fainter meteors, making for a better show. The moon sets around 11 p.m., leaving skies nice and dark.

The meteors that we see are tiny pieces of dust and pebbles left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle. You might see a Perseid meteor at any place in the sky. To be sure it’s a Perseid meteor and not a sporadic meteor, just trace its trail back to where it seemed to come from, and if you end up by the constellation Perseus, you know you’ve got a Perseid.