THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: May’s supermoon coincides with a lunar eclipse

Look on May 12 when a 1.6% lit crescent moon lies about 1 pinky-width from Venus. The next night, May 13, the moon will be a bit fatter and have jumped just above Mercury in the sky. If you continue to follow the climbing moon, you’ll see it land beside Mars on May 15. On this date, the moon will be up to 16% lit as it floats below the Red Planet in Gemini.

Mercury and Venus get so close to each other at the end of May that they won’t be this close again until 2033. Unfortunately, by the end of the month Mercury has dimmed and dropped back toward the horizon and Venus and is very difficult to spot.

Start looking after sunset on May 28 in the west-northwest near where the sun just disappeared. You’ll need a flat horizon without trees or buildings. It helps to be up on a hill. You should be able to spot Venus, still shining as brightly as it did at the beginning of the month. Just a half degree away, or about the width of a full moon to Venus’s lower left, is Mercury. Binoculars or a telescope might help you spot the fleet-footed planet, which is now magnitude 2.2, or 40 times dimmer than it was in early May.

After their conjunction, Venus will continue to climb upwards in the evening sky, heading toward the next planet, Mars, in a summer conjunction where the two planets will be at a similar distance from each other as Venus and Mercury are in May, only this conjunction will be much easier to see.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.