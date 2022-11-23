THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Occultation of Mars

KELLY KIZER WHITT

Columnist

The moon travels the ecliptic, or path of the planets in the sky, meeting up with Mars on Dec. 7. On that night, the moon passes in front of, or occults, the planet Mars. Around 9 p.m. local time, Mars will draw near to the bottom left edge of the moon. Then the moon will slip in front of Mars, causing it to disappear for an hour. Mars will reappear on the moon’s lower right limb.

But that’s not all. This is a special night for both the moon and Mars. Occultation will occur at the point that the moon reaches full phase. The Full Cold Moon will be bright – so you might want binoculars to get a better look at the red dot of Mars as it nears the beaming beacon. But Mars is also special tonight because it’s at opposition, or opposite the sun in our sky. The sun, Earth, moon and Mars are all in a line on this evening.

All five planets in December

For the last few months, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars were the only evening planets. But now Mercury and Venus are rejoining the night sky. Starting around Dec. 8, can you spot them all strung out from low in the southwestern horizon to high in the east? Venus and Mercury are close together at the horizon, and Venus is much brighter than Mercury. Next comes golden Saturn, then bright Jupiter and finally reddish Mars.

On Dec. 1, the moon is by Jupiter high in the southeast. The moon then has its occultation with Mars on Dec. 7. The moon heads from full to new phase in the overnight evening sky before reappearing at sunset after new phase on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. On that date, the slender crescent moon will be just to the left of bright Venus with Mercury above. On Christmas evening, the moon will have moved to a position with Mercury and Venus below and Saturn above. Finally, the moon visits Saturn on Dec. 26.

Note how close together Mercury and Venus get on Dec. 28-30. Venus continues to rise while Mercury sinks back toward the horizon.

Two meteor showers

The top-performing meteor shower in December is the Geminids. This meteor shower is best on the evenings of Dec. 13 and 14. At peak, the shower produces about 120 meteors an hour, but that requires dark skies and an absent moon. The moon will be in a waning gibbous phase on these dates.

The other meteor shower of December is the Ursids. This shower is much quieter, peaking at maybe 10 meteors an hour in pre-dawn skies. The best dates to catch the Ursids are Dec. 22 and 23, plus, the moon is at new phase on Dec. 23, so it won’t ruin the view.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.