THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Partial solar eclipse at sunrise on June 10

Wisconsin will experience a partial solar eclipse on June 10 in the early morning as the sun rises. North of Wisconsin, in Ontario and stretching across Greenland and around the North Pole into Russia, viewers will see an annular eclipse. An annular eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun but doesn’t block out the entire solar disk, because the moon is at its far point in its orbit and so appears a bit smaller in our sky.

Down here in Sauk County, as the sun rises on June 10 at about 5:20 a.m., it will already be partially eclipsed, with about 22% of the sun’s surface blocked. Over the next 20 minutes, the moon will scoot off and reveal the entire sun. Eclipse glasses must be worn for partial eclipses to protect your eyesight. Those in far northeastern Wisconsin will see about 50% of the sun covered by the moon, while those in far southwestern Wisconsin will see less than 10% of the sun blocked.

Planets in June

Venus and Mars are visible in the west after sunset, with Venus being much brighter and closer to the horizon. On June 11, the crescent moon - fresh from an eclipse the day before - will be to the lower right of Venus. By June 13, the moon will have leapfrogged upward, passing Mars.