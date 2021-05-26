THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Partial solar eclipse at sunrise on June 10

Wisconsin will experience a partial solar eclipse on June 10 in the early morning as the sun rises. North of Wisconsin, in Ontario and stretching across Greenland and around the North Pole into Russia, viewers will see an annular eclipse. An annular eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun but doesn’t block out the entire solar disk, because the moon is at its far point in its orbit and so appears a bit smaller in our sky.
Down here in Sauk County, as the sun rises on June 10 at about 5:20 a.m., it will already be partially eclipsed, with about 22% of the sun’s surface blocked. Over the next 20 minutes, the moon will scoot off and reveal the entire sun. Eclipse glasses must be worn for partial eclipses to protect your eyesight. Those in far northeastern Wisconsin will see about 50% of the sun covered by the moon, while those in far southwestern Wisconsin will see less than 10% of the sun blocked.
Planets in June
Venus and Mars are visible in the west after sunset, with Venus being much brighter and closer to the horizon. On June 11, the crescent moon - fresh from an eclipse the day before - will be to the lower right of Venus. By June 13, the moon will have leapfrogged upward, passing Mars.
Mars passes through the Beehive Cluster from June 21-24, which will be challenging to see because the sky will not be completely dark before Mars and the cluster set. Every evening throughout June, Venus and Mars are getting closer together. By the end of the month, Venus is just on the verge of crossing the Beehive Cluster as well, and the two planets will meet up in mid-July.
Meanwhile, in the east, the gas giants Saturn and Jupiter rise late in the evening. The moon visits Saturn on June 26 and Jupiter on June 27 and 28.
Solstice and full moon
June’s full moon, known as the Strawberry Moon, is on June 24. On that date the moon will be in Sagittarius on the handle of the Teapot, in front of the Milky Way. But full moon is not a good time to observe nearby stars and deep-sky objects because the bright moon washes out its surroundings.
The summer solstice arrives at 10:31 p.m. on June 20. On that date, sunrise will be at about 5:18 a.m. and sunset at 8:42 p.m. From June 16-24, the sun will be above the horizon for 15 hours and 23 minutes, our longest daylight hours of the year.
Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.