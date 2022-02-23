THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Planets cluster in the morning sky

KELLY KIZER WHITT

If you like viewing the planets, you’ll have to get up before sunrise in March. The evening sky is devoid of planets this month. Brilliant Venus and reddish Mars are in the southeast at dawn. Mercury and Saturn are there too, to the lower left and closer to the horizon, but they’re probably not bright enough to see. Saturn will rise toward Venus so that by mid-month you should be able to catch it. By the end of the month, you cannot only see Venus, Mars and Saturn in a compact grouping, but the crescent moon passes from March 27-29.

The sun has been active lately, and while the Northern Lights can’t be predicted far in advance, March is historically a good month to see the aurora. Keep an eye to the north after it gets dark and see if you can’t spot a greenish glow near the horizon. You can also follow websites such as spaceweather.com or earthsky.org and watch for aurora alerts.

Daylight Saving Time

and the equinox

March means it’s time to move our clocks, gaining more daylight in the evening and more darkness in the morning, which is convenient this year because that’s when the planets are out. This year we change our clocks forward on March 13.

The equinox lands a week later, at 10:32 a.m. on March 20. Spring for astronomical observers means looking for constellations such as Virgo and Corona Borealis, along with distant galaxies. In March, many die-hard observers participate in an all-night marathon called the Messier Marathon, where they try to spot all 110 Messier objects in one night. Messier objects are star clusters, nebulae and galaxies that Charles Messier made a list of to distinguish them from possible comets.

Follow the moon

through constellations

Follow the moon through the month of March. You can spot it in the evening starting around March 4, when it’s a thin crescent after sunset in the constellation Cetus the Whale. It skips across Pisces and Aries before landing in Taurus, between the tiny dipper-shaped Pleiades star cluster and V-shaped Hyades star cluster on March 8.

By March 12, it’s near Castor and Pollux in Gemini the Twins. It’s closer to the brighter of the two stars, Pollux.

On March 15, the moon, not quite full, passes Regulus, the brightest star in Leo the Lion. The moon hits full stage overnight from March 17-18 when it’s in Virgo. By March 19, the moon is very close to Virgo’s brightest star, Spica.

You’ll have to stay up past midnight to see the moon rising next to reddish Antares in Scorpius. Then the moon transitions to being a morning object and joins the planets in the dawn at the end of the month.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.

