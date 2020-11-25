THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Saturn and Jupiter closest together since 1623

Jupiter and Saturn, the two largest planets in the solar system, have a historic meet-up on Dec. 21 when the pair are so close together they’ll seem to merge in the sky. And from Dec. 12-29, the two will be less than a degree apart, or similar to the width of a full moon apart.
Not since 1623, have the pair of planets been as close as they will appear on Dec. 21, when they come within .1 degrees apart. Jupiter will be the brightest, and through binoculars or a telescope you should be able to spy Jupiter’s moons. Three will be above the planet and one below, and the moon closest, Ganymede, will begin to cross in front of Jupiter and disappear from view over the course of the evening. Saturn is so nearby it dances just out of reach of the Jovian system.
Start looking in the southwest just after sunset. The pair sets quickly so don’t wait too long. Jupiter is the brightest point of light here and the first that will show up as sunset begins to fade. Saturn is right by its side, but you may not be able to see it without binoculars to separate the two. With only 6.5 arcminutes separating the pair on Dec. 21, it may look like one misshapen object instead of two planets. The Big Dipper has a pair of stars that are 12 arcminutes apart, twice as far as the giant planets, which were used as a test of eyesight in the old days. If you could see both Mizar and Alcor, the stars that mark the center of the Big Dipper’s handle, then your eyesight was sufficient. This planetary conjunction is much more challenging.
Planetary conjunctions occur every so often, but the rare conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn and is called a Grand Conjunction. The last time Jupiter and Saturn “hung out together” was in 2000-2001, but they did not come as near together as the 2020 event.
How does the size of Saturn compare to Jupiter when the Saturnian rings are considered? While Jupiter is still the largest planet in the solar system, Saturn with its rings looks as large as Jupiter through a telescope. However, the rings are not always completely visible. Sometimes their razor-thin edge is pointing directly at us and the rings seem to disappear. At the moment, however, the rings are tilted so that we see a wide expanse of them, and the extra reflectivity makes the planet shine brightly.
If it’s cloudy on Dec. 21, try spotting the duo on one of the surrounding evenings. Dec. 16 also provides a nice view when the crescent moon hangs below the pair.
Solstice and meteor showers
Dec. 21 is also the winter solstice and a day before the Ursid meteor shower’s peak. The Ursids produce about 10 meteors an hour at peak, but the Geminids, earlier in December, can produce up to 120 meteors at peak.
The Geminid meteor shower will be at its best around the evening of Dec. 14. The constellation Gemini rises in the early evening in the northeast, just to the left of Orion. If you see a meteor and trace its path back to the area of Gemini, then you’ve probably seen a Geminid. Gemini’s brightest stars, Castor and Pollux, mark the heads of the twins.
A total solar eclipse on Dec. 14 cuts across parts of southern South America, but with the pandemic the ability of the world to travel to the eclipse site will be severely limited. Total eclipses happen during new moon, and two weeks later the full moon arrives. The last full moon of 2020 is on Dec. 29. It rises in Gemini near the center of the winter hexagon, an asterism made of six bright stars that will form a ring around the dazzling moon.
Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.
