THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Saturn and Jupiter closest together since 1623

Jupiter and Saturn, the two largest planets in the solar system, have a historic meet-up on Dec. 21 when the pair are so close together they’ll seem to merge in the sky. And from Dec. 12-29, the two will be less than a degree apart, or similar to the width of a full moon apart.

Not since 1623, have the pair of planets been as close as they will appear on Dec. 21, when they come within .1 degrees apart. Jupiter will be the brightest, and through binoculars or a telescope you should be able to spy Jupiter’s moons. Three will be above the planet and one below, and the moon closest, Ganymede, will begin to cross in front of Jupiter and disappear from view over the course of the evening. Saturn is so nearby it dances just out of reach of the Jovian system.