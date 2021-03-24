THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Seeing the sliver of a moon

It’s very rare to be able to see the moon less than 24 hours after new phase. It’s usually too close to the sun and too thin to be observable. But this month gives you an opportunity to spot the hairline curve of the moon just after sunset on April 12. Once the sun sets, you will have about 40 minutes to find the whisper-thin crescent moon in the west before it sets, too.

The moon will be in the sunset glow, and you’ll need a horizon without any obstructions of trees, hills or buildings. The moon will be less than 1% lit and only 20 hours old. You can try to spot it with binoculars, just be sure you wait until after the sun has completely set so as not to damage your eyesight. If you can’t find it, the next night it will be less than 4% lit—still a young moon at one day and 17 hours old. Each night thereafter the moon gains girth as it heads toward full phase at 10:31 p.m. on April 26 as a “supermoon,” because it’s close to Earth this month during full phase. The name of “Full Pink Moon” is a tribute to the budding flowers of spring.

Planets in April

Mars continues to be the main event in the evening sky, with all the other planets sticking close to the sun or viewable in the middle of the night. Mars is leaving Taurus for Gemini, and the moon gets close on April 16 and 17.