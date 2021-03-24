THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Seeing the sliver of a moon

It’s very rare to be able to see the moon less than 24 hours after new phase. It’s usually too close to the sun and too thin to be observable. But this month gives you an opportunity to spot the hairline curve of the moon just after sunset on April 12. Once the sun sets, you will have about 40 minutes to find the whisper-thin crescent moon in the west before it sets, too.
The moon will be in the sunset glow, and you’ll need a horizon without any obstructions of trees, hills or buildings. The moon will be less than 1% lit and only 20 hours old. You can try to spot it with binoculars, just be sure you wait until after the sun has completely set so as not to damage your eyesight. If you can’t find it, the next night it will be less than 4% lit—still a young moon at one day and 17 hours old. Each night thereafter the moon gains girth as it heads toward full phase at 10:31 p.m. on April 26 as a “supermoon,” because it’s close to Earth this month during full phase. The name of “Full Pink Moon” is a tribute to the budding flowers of spring.
Planets in April
Mars continues to be the main event in the evening sky, with all the other planets sticking close to the sun or viewable in the middle of the night. Mars is leaving Taurus for Gemini, and the moon gets close on April 16 and 17.
By the end of the month, the two inner planets will start to reveal themselves from the glow of dusk in the west-northwest. Mercury and Venus are finally stretching away from the setting sun and can be glimpsed just before they set. Start looking for them the week of April 25. Mercury will be the higher of the two, but Venus will be brighter.
Lyrid meteor shower
The annual Lyrid meteor shower returns in the predawn hours from April 21-22. Viewers can expect about 10 meteors an hour at peak, but the entire shower runs from about April 16-25, giving you more opportunities to catch a shooting star or two.
The Lyrid meteors are made of dust left behind by Comet Thatcher. Comet Thatcher last passed through our part of the solar system in 1861 and isn’t expected to return until 2276.
Spring constellations
Now that spring is here, the winter constellations are setting in mid-evening. Orion lies down on its side and slips below the western horizon, led by Taurus the bull. Leo with its backward-question-mark shape and bright star Regulus take prominence at night. The moon passes Regulus on April 21-22.
Another prominent spring constellation is Virgo. It’s easiest to find this constellation by star hopping from the Big Dipper. Find the Big Dipper close to overhead around 9 p.m. in mid-April. Then use the arcing handle of the Big Dipper to “arc to Arcturus,” the brightest star in the constellation Bootes, then continue the arc downward and “speed on down to Spica,” the brightest star in Virgo. You can also look above the southeastern horizon to find Spica there. Virgo is described as a maiden sitting on her chair. The moon is close to Spica in Virgo on April 25.
Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.
