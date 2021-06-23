THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Summer sunsets and fleeting nights

Averaging 15 hours of daylight, July is a sunny month. At the beginning of the month, the sun sets at 8:42 p.m., but true darkness, defined as the end of astronomical twilight, when the sun is far enough below the horizon that the faintest stars can be seen, doesn’t begin until 11 p.m. True night only lasts until 3:04 a.m., when astronomical twilight again begins as dawn approaches at 5:22 a.m. By July 31, these times have shifted a bit, with sunset at 8:21 p.m. and the true darkness of night from 10:20 p.m. to 3:48 a.m., and sunrise at 5:48 a.m.

Inner planets

Look west-northwest after sunset to spot brilliant Venus and a fainter Mars. Our two neighboring planets slide close together early in the month. On July 11, the pair are less than a degree apart with a crescent moon off to the right. Venus moves a little above Mars as they get even closer on July 12, but now the moon has jumped above the pair and is in Leo, not too far from the star Regulus.