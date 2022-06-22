THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Supermoon, plus meteor season begins

KELLY KIZER WHITT

You can still see all five of the naked-eye planets in the morning in early July for a brief time. They are lined up in order of distance from the sun along the horizon. Mercury is closest to the sun, which is just under the horizon. Then comes brilliant Venus, reddish Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. Soon Mercury will become too close to the sun to spot.

Earth is farthest from the sun in its orbit, called aphelion, on July 4. This is a good reminder that it’s not distance from the sun that gives Earth its seasons but the tilt of our planet’s axis. When the Northern Hemisphere receives more direct sunrays and for a greater portion of the 24-hour stretch we call a day, we have summer.

The Delta Aquariid meteor shower toward the end of July marks the beginning of the meteor season, with the wonderful Perseids meteors in August, followed by the Orionids, Leonids and more. The great thing about meteor showers is you don’t have to look in any one location. Just look up under dark skies for the chance to see meteors streaking across the sky. The peak of the Delta Aquariid meteor shower coincides with new moon around July 28-29, which means nice dark skies and a chance to see more meteors.

Follow the path of the moon

If you follow the moon’s path for a month, you’ll see it growing larger as it heads toward full phase and then thinner as it moves toward new phase. It also jumps a bit each night in its orbit, passing new stars and planets.

From July 2-3, the moon passes the bright star Regulus in Leo the Lion. From July 6-7, it passes Spica in Virgo the Maiden. On July 10, the moon is particularly close to reddish Antares in Scorpius the Scorpion, which resides next to the thickest part of our Milky Way galaxy. Once the moon moves away from this area, it’s a great region to explore under dark skies.

The moon reaches supermoon status at 1:37 p.m. Central Daylight Time on July 13. A supermoon is when the full moon is also closest to Earth in its slightly oblong orbit.

After full phase, the moon begins to wane as it heads away from the Milky Way and toward the planets, which you can see if you stay up really late or get up really early. The moon is near Saturn on July 14 and 15, and it comes fairly close to Jupiter in the wee hours of July 19.

The moon skirts past Mars on July 21 and 22, then floats between the Pleiades and Hyades clusters in Taurus on July 23. A sliver of a crescent moon, just before new phase, meets Venus on July 26. Then, on the last couple days of the month, you can see the moon start its cycle again as it appears as a young, slender crescent moon in the west after nightfall.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.

