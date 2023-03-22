KELLY KIZER WHITT

Columnist

April begins with Venus bright above the western horizon after sunset and Mercury climbing to join it. Jupiter and Mercury just passed each other as Jupiter was sinking toward the sun on March 27. Now Jupiter will be lost in the sunset glow as Mercury makes a bright appearance in the first half of April.

Venus looks so brilliant, you may mistake it for a plane until you notice it doesn’t appear to be moving. But it does move in our sky a bit. First, it will slowly approach the horizon (set) as Earth turns. And second, it crosses from the stars of Aries into Taurus. On April 11, you can see Venus near the Pleiades star cluster. On April 22, the crescent moon is between the Pleiades star cluster and Venus, and then on the April 23, the moon will be higher than Venus.

The bright, orange-red light higher above Venus is Mars. Mars is above the head of Orion in early April and moves closer to the two bright stars Castor and Pollux of Gemini the Twins by late in the month. On April 25, you can see the fat crescent moon right near Mars and close to the Twin stars.

The full moon for April

April’s full moon lands on April 5 late in the evening, 11:34 p.m. The Full Pink Moon is the first full moon of spring, which means that Easter follows on the next Sunday. April 5 is a Wednesday, therefore Sunday, April 9 is the date of Easter.

April’s meteor shower

The Lyrid meteor shower is an annual shower that occurs every April. The best night to look for the meteors will be April 22. With new moon occurring on April 19, you’ll have dark skies after the crescent moon sets, which will help maximize the number of faint meteors you see. The “shooting stars” appear to come from the constellation Lyra, which is home to the bright star Vega.

Solar eclipses

If you haven’t already made plans for next year’s April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse, it’s getting late. Though it may still be a year away, hotel rooms under the path of totality are becoming booked or costing an arm and a leg. For those who are staying around Sauk County, you will be able to see about 85% of the sun eclipsed by the moon—with proper solar filters, of course. And if you wanted to drive to the total solar eclipse, the closest part of the path to us passes through Indianapolis.

Also, there is a hybrid solar eclipse on April 20 of this year, but it’s basically on the other side of the world from us, near Australia. So we’ll have to wait for next year’s total eclipse, or the annular eclipse—which will appear as a partial solar eclipse from Wisconsin—on Oct. 14.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.