THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: The planets and the zodiac

KELLY KIZER WHITT

Columnist

If you were up early at all in June and July, you probably noticed the string of planets lined up from the dawn horizon toward the south. In fact, the evening sky has been bereft of planets. But by August, you’ll start to see a planet or two peek over the eastern horizon before bedtime.

Saturn appears first, in the constellation Capricornus. Almost two hours later, Jupiter rises from the eastern horizon in the constellation Cetus. Normally, the path of the planets takes them through the zodiacal constellations, which will sound familiar to you, because the signs of the zodiac are derived from them. But what about Cetus? Why is there a planet in a non-zodiacal constellation?

Jupiter crosses into the edge of Cetus for a brief time. Cetus the Whale is on the path of the ecliptic, or the plane of our solar system, but just its corner. So, occasionally, a planet such as Jupiter finds itself in a constellation that is not part of the zodiac. At the very end of August, Jupiter will pass out of Cetus and back into Pisces.

Toward the end of the month you’ll also see another planet appear above the horizon in the evening hours: Mars. Mars is in Taurus near the tiny dipper-shaped star cluster of the Pleiades and the bigger V-shaped cluster of the Hyades.

If you want to see Venus, you’ll have to be up before dawn, and Mercury has returned too close to the sun for us to see.

Want to know if the bright point of light you’re looking at is Saturn or Jupiter? On Aug. 11, you can find the moon by Saturn. On Aug. 14, the moon is near Jupiter. If you keep following the moon as it rises later and enters the wee morning hours, you’ll see it by Mars on Aug. 19 and then close to Venus on Aug. 25 and 26.

August’s meteor shower

While the Perseid meteor shower is one of the favorites of the year due to it falling during the warm summer months, the peak of this year’s shower will be spoiled by bright moonlight. The highest rate of activity will be overnight from Aug. 12 to 13. Unfortunately, the moon reaches full phase and is up all night on Aug. 11, so it will still be bright and blinding most of the night on the 12th. But the good news is that you can see Perseid meteors, albeit less of them, throughout the month of August.

The summer

Milky Way

Summer is a great time of year to spot the Milky Way, but you need to be in a dark location to do so. You also need to sit outside for an hour or so as the sky gets dark and as your eyes grow dark adapted. You can sit around a firepit while camping and wait, just don’t stare into the light of the fire to ruin your night vision. When you look up, can you spot a hazy band, almost like a cloud, stretching in one strip across the sky?

If you have trouble finding it, look for the W-shaped constellation of stars in the northeast. This is Cassiopeia, which lies along the Milky Way. Now can you trace out the path of the Milky Way across the sky?

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.