THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Three bright planets, meteors, and Starlink

KELLY KIZER WHITT

Columnist

Saturn, Jupiter and Mars are the planets to watch in the evening sky in October. With darkness arriving earlier as winter nears, we have more hours in the evening with which to gaze at the stars. The summer constellations and center of the Milky Way set together in the hours after sunset. Meanwhile, the familiar winter constellations of Taurus and Orion rise by late evening.

Planets in October

All the planets are strung in a line across the southern horizon. The first one you’ll notice as the sky grows dark is the brightest of the planets visible right now—Jupiter. Jupiter is in the constellation Pisces and gets a visit from the nearly full moon on the Oct. 7 and 8. If you turn binoculars on Jupiter, you should be able to see from one to four of its largest moons as they circle the planet. Their lineup changes every night as they orbit in front of and behind the great planet.

The next planet you should notice is a bit dimmer but may look yellowish in comparison to Jupiter. This is Saturn, and it lies to the right, or west, of Jupiter. Saturn is currently in the constellation Capricornus. On Oct. 4 and 5, the bright “star” you see near the moon is really Saturn.

Finally, Mars rises by about 10 p.m. at the beginning of the month and almost two hours earlier by the end of the month. The Red Planet pairs with a waning gibbous moon on Oct. 14. Watch as Mars grows quite a bit brighter over the course of the month among the stars of Taurus.

The moon and Uranus

The full moon for the month occurs at 3:54 p.m. Oct. 9. At that time, it will not have risen from below the eastern horizon yet. But by 6:40 p.m. you should see it creeping over the horizon and into view while still 99.9% lit. October’s full moon is the Hunter’s Moon.

Uranus is a dim planet that you need binoculars to spot. But, it has a rare occultation with the moon this month. An occultation is when a body in space passes behind a nearer object. Unfortunately, we are just a bit too far to the southeast to see it in Sauk County. However, you can still use binoculars to see it skim the very bottom edge of the moon just after midnight from Oct. 11-12. On Oct. 12, use binoculars to try to spot a faint light skimming underneath the moon from left to right between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m., as it moves away from the unlit side of the moon.

Orionid meteors and Starlink

The Orionid meteor shower occurs every October around Oct. 20-21. The wee hours of the night is the best time to look, but it never hurts to look whenever the sky is dark for a chance to see some meteors. Look for trains that linger after the meteors and bright fireballs.

Speaking of trains, if you’ve seen something strange in the night sky lately, like a line of lights marching across the sky like a train, that’s probably Starlink. Starlink are satellites that SpaceX launches to provide internet to rural areas of the globe. Starlink is controversial because there are thousands of them in the sky with thousands more planned, which will impact the way astronomers can view the sky.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.