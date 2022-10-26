THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Total lunar eclipse before dawn

KELLY KIZER WHITT

Columnist

On Nov. 8, Election Day starts with a total eclipse before dawn. You can watch the dark shadow of Earth start to cross onto the moon at about 3:10 a.m. The total eclipse phase, when the moon’s light is completely covered by Earth’s shadow, starts at 4:17 a.m. Totality lasts about an hour and a half, with light beginning to edge back onto the moon at 5:41 a.m. Then, the partial phase of the eclipse finishes up at 6:49 a.m. The moon sets less than five minutes later, so we’re lucky to get to see all partial and total phases. Sunrise begins at 6:43 a.m. on Nov. 8, so as you say goodbye to the moon as it sets in the west, the sun will be rising in the east.

Total lunar eclipses can only happen on the date of full moons, when the sun, Earth and moon are in a line. When the moon rises on the evenings of Nov. 7 and 8, it will be more than 99% lit, on either side of the hours of the eclipse.

Moon visits planets

The moon begins the month on Nov. 1 near the planet Saturn in the constellation Capricornus. A few nights later, on Nov. 4, the moon pairs with bright Jupiter. The moon is a gibbous phase on that night, more than 87% lit, but even though it’s bright, you’ll still easily spot Jupiter just above it.

On Nov. 10 and 11, the moon is close to reddish Mars. On Nov. 13, the bright star by the moon is Pollux, and its twin Gemini star, Castor, is just above.

The moon ends the month close to where it began. On Nov. 28, the moon is not far from Saturn.

Leonid meteor shower

The Leonid meteor shower is one that gets a lot of buzz but often fails to deliver. The best time to view the Leonids is overnight from Nov. 17-18. While you’ll be lucky to see 10-15 meteors an hour, the Leonids is famous because every so often it produces storms. On the night of Nov. 17, 1966, the Leonids reached a rate of thousands of meteors in just 15 minutes. This year there are no predictions for a great storm, but it’s always fun to catch a shooting star.

Changing constellations

As the seasons change, the constellations we see in the night sky shift with the seasons as well. If you look outside in the early evening toward the west after dark, you can spot the Summer Triangle setting. The first constellation of the Summer Triangle to set is Aquila the Eagle. But to my mind, it looks distinctly like a stingray. It swims along the Milky Way. Meanwhile, rising in the east in the early evening is Taurus the Bull. It’s known for its two star clusters, the small Pleiades and the V-shaped Hyades. The V-shaped Hyades also contains the bright and reddish star of Aldebaran. But this month, a brighter and redder light, Mars, is nearby. Mars hangs out in Taurus for the rest of winter, coming near to the clusters before pulling away again toward Gemini.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.