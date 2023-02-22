KELLY KIZER WHITT

Columnist

All February, the two brightest planets, Venus and Jupiter, were dominating the western sky after sunset. Brilliant Venus was closest to the horizon and Jupiter was above. On March 1, the two planets meet in a conjunction. After that, Jupiter will sink toward the horizon and out of view while Venus will continue to dominate the sky in the evening. Look for a crescent moon joining the scene on the western horizon from March 22-24.

Mars is still high in the sky in March, though it continues to dim. It leaves the stars of Taurus for Gemini. On March 27-28, an almost half-lit moon passes Mars. A couple nights later, once the moon is farther away, look at reddish Mars through binoculars and you’ll spy a little star cluster next door to it called M35.

The full moon for the month is at 6:40 a.m. Central Standard Time on March 7. So, the moon will look bright and full both on March 6 and 7 at moonrise. But if you’re up early enough, you will also notice a big bright moon setting as the sun is rising on March 7 and 8. When the moon is full, it’s on the opposite side of the sky from the sun.

Daylight Saving Time and the equinox

March means spring and growing daylight. Plus, it’s time to move our clocks. This year we change our clocks forward on March 12. The equinox in 2023, is at 4:24 p.m. March 20. The fastest sunrises and sunsets happen around the equinox. That’s because the sun makes a beeline toward the horizon around the equinox, as opposed to around the solstice, when it heads toward the horizon at an angle.

Have you seen Starlink yet?

SpaceX regularly launches large batches of satellites called Starlink. These Starlink satellites provide internet service to people around the world. There are generally a couple Starlink launches a month, some from Florida and some from California. Occasionally, for a couple nights after launch, the satellites may pass over Wisconsin.

The satellites appear like a long train of lots dotting the night sky. The 50-or-so satellites travel together up over the horizon until they get to a point where the already-set sun can no longer reach them high above Earth. Then they slowly dim and disappear. At the website findstarlink.com, you can enter your location and see if they will be passing through your sky.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.