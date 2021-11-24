THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Venus at its brightest

Two annual meteor showers occur in December, with the best happening overnight Dec. 13 to 14. The Geminid meteor shower produces up to 120 meteors an hour at peak under dark-sky conditions. Gemini rises in the east around 6 p.m. Moonlight may interfere with your ability to see the fainter meteors.

The second meteor shower, the Ursids, occurs around the solstice. The winter solstice is at 9:59 a.m. Dec. 21. The full moon occurs a few days before, on Dec. 18, just before midnight. This Cold Moon will be waning by the peak of the Ursids a few nights later, but it will still be big and bright enough to impact your ability to see all but the best Ursids.

Comet Leonard, discovered in January, may become bright enough at its closest approach to Earth that you can spy it in binoculars or even without any optical aid. The comet’s closest approach to Earth will be on Dec. 12. Look for it starting Dec. 14, just after sunset, as it will be barely above the horizon. You’ll need a clear view free of hills, buildings and trees looking toward the southwestern horizon. The comet will move from right to left along the horizon, under the planet Venus, over the course of a few nights.

A total solar eclipse occurs on Dec. 4, but you’ll have to be in Antarctica to see it.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.

