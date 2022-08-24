THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY: Evening planets and the harvest moon

KELLY KIZER WHITT

Columnist

The planets are returning to the evening sky. In September, you’ll be able to spot Saturn as soon as it gets dark in the southeast. Jupiter, shining even more brightly, rises behind it in the east. Jupiter reaches opposition, or opposite the sun in our sky, on Sept. 26. It’s a great time to look at Jupiter through binoculars or a telescope. From night to night, you can watch its four brightest moons swing around from one side of the gas giant planet to the other, sometimes going “invisible” when they pass in front of or behind Jupiter.

The moon passes near Saturn on Sept. 7 and 8, then Jupiter on Sept. 10 and 11. After Saturn and Jupiter appear in the evening, you’ll have to wait a bit for Mars to follow them up. If you look to the east-northeast, you’ll see the Pleiades and Hyades clusters in Taurus rising, followed by two reddish points of light. One is the star Aldebaran in the V-shape of the Hyades, and the other is Mars to its left.

Aldebaran and Mars are closest together around Sept. 6, when Mars is to the star’s upper left. On Sept. 16, you’ll see a line along the horizon of a gibbous moon, reddish Mars and Aldebaran from left to right. The stars of Taurus, and all constellations, rise about four minutes earlier every night, so you can watch the fall and winter constellations slowly shift into prime-time viewing in the night sky.

For early risers, you can still spot Venus just before sunrise in the east. On Sept. 24, a slender, 2.4% lit moon will be just above Venus and the coming sunrise.

Full moon is on Sept. 10. You can watch the full moon set just after 6 a.m. in the west, or catch it the night before, Sept. 9, as it’s rising in the east. This is the Harvest Moon, which gets its name from the light it spills across farmer’s fields, brightening the land and allowing them to work past sunset.

The circle and the square

To my eye, much of what I see in the sky looks like triangles. Not just the Summer Triangle, but it’s easy to take three points of light anywhere on the sky and draw a triangle. To expand your view of the shapes in the sky, we can look for two that are rising on September evenings: The Great Square of Pegasus and the Circlet of Pisces.

These two shapes are close together, and the square is much larger. When I see it rising in the east in the fall, it reminds me of a giant baseball diamond. You can enjoy the Brewers running the diamond during the day and then watch satellites zip across the celestial diamond at night.

If you wait long enough in the evening, the diamond will climb higher in the sky and be more oriented like the square it’s named for.

Once the Great Square is above the horizon in the late evening, look below it for stars that form the shape of a circle, or circlet. These are meant to represent one of the fish in Pisces the Fish. The other fish is on the left side of the square. Can you trace the wake of the two fish that ties them together in the same constellation?

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.