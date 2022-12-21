THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY: Venus and Saturn conjunction

KELLY KIZER WHITT

Columnist

After sunset in January, you’ll probably notice a bright point of light glowing out from the fading colors in the west. That bright light is Venus, the closest planet to Earth. Not far above it you can spot a yellowish point of light, which is the planet Saturn. If skies are clear in January, you can watch these two planets get closer and closer together each evening. On Jan. 22, the pair are less than a full-moon’s-width apart. And the moon itself is a tiny crescent below Venus and Saturn. If you can’t spot the moon in the scene, you definitely will the next night, Jan. 23, though Venus and Saturn will have separated then as Saturn gets lower to the horizon.

On Jan. 25, the moon is by Jupiter, and on Jan. 30 the moon is close to Mars and the stars of Taurus the Bull. Full moon occurs at 5:08 p.m. Central Standard Time on Jan. 6.

A frosty meteor shower

The Quadrantid meteor shower is the first annual meteor shower of the year, peaking around Jan. 3-4. The sweet spot for this shower should be around 9 p.m. on Jan. 3. Hope for clear skies. Unfortunately, the moon will be a few days from full, which means bright moonlight will wash out the fainter meteors.

If you trace the meteors backward, they should come from an area near the Big Dipper. The meteor shower gets its name from a constellation that used to live in this area of sky known as Quadrans Muralis.

Comet E3 getting brighter

Comets are tricky. They can be bright and beautiful or they can be duds, and there’s no way to know for sure in advance. The best you can do is go out and have a look and see for yourself. Comet 2022 E3 ZTF is closest to the sun on Jan. 13. Next, it will be closest to Earth on Feb. 2. The comet should reach its peak brightness in late January and early February.

But how bright will that be? Current estimates put it at about magnitude 5, which could be visible with your eyes alone from a dark country sky. It’s probably better to try to track it down with binoculars first.

Look far off the handle of the Big Dipper, between the bright stars Arcturus and Vega, at the beginning of the month. You’ll have to stay up very late or get up before dawn to see this part of the sky above the horizon in the east. Check earthsky.org for finder maps to help you locate the comet.

Kelly Kizer Whitt fell in love with astronomy while a student at Sauk Prairie High School, earned her degree at UW-Madison and shares her love with this column.