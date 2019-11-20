Venus Shines Through Sunset’s Glow
Dazzling Venus is visible in the southeast after sunset at magnitude -3.9. The cloudy planet is often mistaken for a plane due to its brightness. On Dec. 9 Venus is just below Saturn, and on the following nights it moves to the left and then even with Saturn by Dec. 12.
A third, unseen “planet” is also part of this grouping. On Dec. 11, imagine that the points of Venus and Saturn are two corners of a nearly equilateral triangle, and the third point is to their upper left. In that location, if you had an extremely large telescope, you would be able to spot Pluto. On December 15, as Venus and Saturn continue to separate, imagine a line stretching between them, and now the midpoint on that line is where Pluto lies. You can’t, of course, come anywhere near to seeing the 14.4-magnitude object even with a backyard telescope, but it’s just nice to imagine where it lies, floating there in the far depths of the solar system.
On Dec. 27, a 3% lit young moon is close to Saturn, and on Dec. 28, you can find the crescent moon below Venus. On this date the moon is about 8% lit and 2.7 days old.
Winter officially arrives at 10:19 p.m. on Dec. 21. The longest, darkest nights occur now, and more sunlight will gradually inch its way into our skies with the New Year. For those up celebrating around midnight on Dec. 31, winter constellations will be prominent and sparkling, including Orion, Taurus, Perseus, and Gemini. Don’t miss the Big Dipper toward the north, with its handle dangling down like an icicle.
If you’ve never seen the Andromeda Galaxy before, look straight up at the zenith at 8 p.m. on Dec. 1, 7 p.m. on Dec. 17, or 6 p.m. on Dec. 31. The large spiral galaxy nearest ours can be seen with your eyes alone as a fuzzy oval patch in a dark-sky location, or try using binoculars for a little help.
You have free articles remaining.
A Thirteenth Constellation of the Zodiac
The constellations of the Zodiac are notable because the ecliptic, or path of the sun, planets, and plane of our solar system, can be found along this stretch. There are twelve constellations of the Zodiac, but the sun actually passes through thirteen constellations. The thirteenth “Zodiac” is named Ophiuchus, and the sun sails through this region of sky between Nov. 30-Dec. 17.
Full Moon, Meteors, and an Annular Eclipse
This year’s peak of the Geminid Meteor Shower occurs overnight from Dec. 13–14, but this date is just a day after Full Moon on Dec. 12, so observing conditions are not favorable. With around 100 meteors an hour, you may still catch a few bright fireballs.
The observing conditions for December’s second meteor shower, the Ursids, will have somewhat better conditions due to a waning moon. The peak is Dec. 21–22 with up to 25 meteors an hour.
On Dec. 26, an annular eclipse occurs around the Indian Ocean. An annular eclipse comes from the word “annulus,” or ring, of light that still surrounds the sun, which means that this type of eclipse is not safe to observe without a solar filter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)