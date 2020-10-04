SAVVY SENIOR: Coronavirus versus flu: How to tell the difference

Many people are having their temperatures taken these days before entering public spaces. But fever occurs in only half of COVID-19 cases. Fever does not rule out COVID-19, but the absence of fever makes flu unlikely.

You’re also unlikely to have a runny or stuffy nose with the flu, but you may with COVID-19. What sometimes happens within the nose with COVID-19 is loss of smell and, often as a consequence, loss of taste, too.

To learn more about the similarities and differences between flu and COVID-19, visit the CDC website at cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm.

How to protect yourself

While there is currently no vaccine available yet to prevent COVID-19, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. So, stay home as much as you can. If you have to go out, wear a mask and keep at least six feet away from other people. And every time you come home, wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.