SAVVY SENIOR: Deciphering senior housing options

But, be aware that nursing home care is very expensive, costing anywhere between $4,500 and $13,000 per month for a semi-private room depending on where you live. Most residents pay from either personal funds, a long-term care insurance policy or through Medicaid after their savings are depleted.

Continuing-care retirement communities: If your mom has the financial resources, a “CCRC” is another option that provides all levels of housing—independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing home care—in one convenient location. But, these communities typically require a hefty entrance fee that can range from $20,000 to $500,000 or more, plus ongoing monthly service fees that vary from around $2,000 to more than $4,000. To search for CCRC’s visit caring.com.

Need help?

If you’re not sure what your mom needs, consider hiring an aging life care expert at aginglifecare.org who can assess your mom and find her appropriate housing for a fee – usually between $300 and $800. Or, you can use a senior care advising service like A Place for Mom at aplaceformom.com for free. They get paid from the senior living facilities in their network.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit savvysenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.

