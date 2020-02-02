SAVVY SENIOR: Do I have to file taxes?

Head of household: $18,350 or $20,000 if age 65 or older.

Qualifying widow(er) with dependent child: $24,400 or $25,700 if age 65 or older.

To get a detailed breakdown on federal filing requirements, along with information on taxable and nontaxable income, call the IRS at 800-829-3676 and ask them to mail you a free copy of the “Tax Guide for Seniors,” publication 554 or see irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/p554.pdf.

There are, however, some other financial situations that can require you to file a tax return, even if your gross income falls below the IRS filing requirements. For example, if you earned more than $400 from self-employment in 2019, owe any special taxes like an alternative minimum tax, or get premium tax credits because you, your spouse or a dependent is enrolled in a Health Insurance Marketplace, Obamacare, plan, you’ll need to file.

You’ll also need to file if you’re receiving Social Security benefits, and one-half of your benefits plus your other gross income and any tax-exempt interest exceeds $25,000, or $32,000 if you’re married and filing jointly.