SAVVY SENIOR: Do I need to sign-up for Medicare if I’m still working?

If you plan to continue working past the age of 65 and have health insurance from your job, your first step is to ask your benefits manager or human resources department how your employer insurance works with Medicare. In most cases, you should at least take Medicare Part A because it’s free. But to decide whether to take Part B or not will depend on the size of your employer.

Note: If you’re funding a health savings account you may not want to take Part A because you can’t make contributions after you enroll.

Small employer

If your current employer has fewer than 20 employees, Medicare will be your primary insurer and you should enroll in Medicare Part B during your initial enrollment period. This is a seven-month period that includes the three months before, the month of, and the three months after your 65th birthday.

If you miss the seven-month sign-up window, you’ll have to wait until the next general enrollment period, which runs from Jan. 1 to March 31 with benefits beginning the following July 1. You’ll also incur a 10% penalty for each year you wait beyond your initial enrollment period, which will be tacked on to your monthly Part B premium.

Large employer