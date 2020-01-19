SAVVY SENIOR: Does Medicare cover counseling services?

If you choose a “nonparticipating provider” who accepts Medicare but does not agree to Medicare’s payment rate, you may have to pay more. And if you choose an “opt-out provider” that does not accept Medicare payments at all, you will be responsible for the entire cost.

To locate a mental health care professional in your area that accepts Medicare assignment, use Medicare’s online Physician Compare tool. Go to medicare.gov/physiciancompare and type in your ZIP code, or city and state, then type in the type of profession you want to locate, like “psychiatry” or “clinical psychologist” in the search box. You can also get this information by calling Medicare at 800-633-4227.

Inpatient coverage

If you need mental health services in either a general or psychiatric hospital, original Medicare Part A covers this too after you’ve met your $1,408 Part A deductible. Your doctor should determine which hospital setting you need. If you receive care in a psychiatric hospital, Medicare covers up to 190 days of inpatient care for your lifetime. And if you use your lifetime days but need additional care, Medicare may cover additional inpatient care at a general hospital.

Additional coverage