SAVVY SENIOR: Does Medicare cover home health care?

Insurance: If you happen to have long-term care insurance, check to see if it covers in-home care. Or if you have a life insurance policy, see if it can be utilized to pay for care.

Medicaid: If your income is low, your husband may qualify for Medicaid, which offers different home and community-based services that can pay for in-home care. To investigate this, contact your local Medicaid office.

Also see if PACE – which stands for “Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly” – is available in your area, see npaonline.org. PACE provides in-home care, including help with activities of daily living, such as meals, dental and medical care, among other benefits.

Veterans benefits: If your husband is a veteran, the VA also offers some benefits that can help. Two programs to inquire about are “Aid and Attendance or Housebound Allowances” and the “Veteran-Directed Care” program. Both programs provide monthly financial benefits to eligible veterans that can help pay for in-home care. To learn more, contact your regional VA benefit office, see benefits.va.gov/benefits/offices.asp or call 800–827–1000.