SAVVY SENIOR: Does Medicare cover mobility scooters or wheelchairs?

You are able to safely operate, and get on and off the scooter or wheelchair, or have someone with you who is always available to help you safely use the device.

If eligible, your doctor will determine what kind of mobility equipment you’ll need based on your condition, usability in your home, and ability to operate it.

It’s also important to know that Medicare coverage is dependent on your needing a scooter or wheelchair in your home. If your claim is based on needing it outside your home, it will be denied as not medically necessary, because the wheelchair or scooter will be considered a leisure item.

Where to buy

If your doctor determines you need a power scooter or wheelchair, he or she will fill out a written order or prescription. Once you receive it, you’ll need to take it to a Medicare approved supplier within 45 days. To find Medicare approved suppliers in your area, visit medicare.gov/medical-equipment-suppliers or call 800-633-4227.

There are, however, circumstances where you may need “prior authorization” for certain types of power wheelchairs. In this case, you’ll need permission from Medicare before you can get one.

Financial aid