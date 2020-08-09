SAVVY SENIOR: Financial help for retirees affected by COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JIM MILLER

Dear Savvy Senior,

Are there any financial assistance programs you can refer me to? The coronavirus pandemic has cost me my part-time retirement job and has shrunk my measly IRA account.

Needy Retiree

Dear Needy,

Absolutely. In addition to the $1,200 federal coronavirus stimulus check that was distributed in April and May, there are many other financial-assistance programs, both public and private, that can help struggling retirees, as well as give relief to family members who help provide financial support for their loved ones.

To find out what types of assistance you may be eligible for, just go to benefitscheckup.org, a free, confidential web tool designed for adults 55 and older and their families. It will help you locate federal, state and private benefits programs that can assist with paying for food, medications, utilities, health care, housing and other needs. This site, created by the National Council on Aging, contains more than 2,500 programs across the country.