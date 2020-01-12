SAVVY SENIOR: Food assistance programs can help seniors in need

JIM MILLER

Dear Savvy Senior,

I would like to find out if my 73-year-old aunt is eligible for food stamps or any other type of food assistance program. It seems that she has a difficult time affording enough food each month, and I would like to help if I can. What can you tell me?

Searching Niece,

Dear Searching,

Sadly, millions of older Americans, like your aunt, struggle with food costs. According to a study by Feeding America, 5.5 million U.S. seniors age 60 and older are food insecure. Fortunately, there are several programs that may be able to help. Here’s what you should know.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits

While there are millions of seniors who are eligible for food stamps, less than 40% actually take advantage of this benefit. Food stamps are now referred to as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. However, your state may use a different name.