SAVVY SENIOR: Grocery and meal service delivery options for seniors sheltering in place

JIM MILLER

Dear Savvy Senior,

Can you recommend some good grocery and/or meal service delivery options for seniors? My 78-year-old mother has always shopped for herself, but since the coronavirus pandemic hit the grocery store shelves are always half empty, and she’s getting more fearful of leaving the house.

Parent Helper

Dear Helper,

There are numerous grocery and meal service delivery options available to help seniors stay safe at home during this pandemic, but what’s available to your mom will depend on her location and budget. You should also be aware that because of demand, many grocery and meal delivery services are overwhelmed right now, so some services in your mom’s area may be greatly delayed or temporarily unavailable. That said, here are some good options to look into.

Grocery delivery services

Today, there are a variety of websites and apps that allow you or your mom to shop for groceries and other household goods without having to step foot inside a store.