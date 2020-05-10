SAVVY SENIOR: How the Coronavirus Relief Law helps retirement savers and retirees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JIM MILLER

Dear Savvy Senior,

What can you tell me about the retirement account changes that Congress recently passed in response to the coronavirus crisis?

Seeking Answers

Dear Seeking,

Tucked into the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, that President Trump signed into law in late March were a series of changes that can help retirement savers in need of cash, as well as help preserve the retirement savings accounts of current retirees while the stock market is down. Here’s a rundown to how three provisions in the CARES Act might help you, or someone you know.

Hardship

withdrawals

Normally, if you took money out of an employer-sponsored retirement plan or IRA before age 59 ½, you’d be hit with taxes and a 10% tax penalty on that amount. But the CARES Act waives the early distribution penalty on up to $100,000 of such distributions in 2020 for what the law calls “affected individuals.” You are, however, still on the hook for income taxes on any amounts withdrawn, but the new law allows you to pay them over three years.