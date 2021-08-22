SAVVY SENIOR: How to buy the best blood pressure monitor for you

Make sure it fits: Be sure the cuff fits the circumference of your upper arm. Using a cuff that’s the wrong size can result in an inaccurate reading. Most arm models have two sizes or an adjustable cuff that fits most people. Wrist models also fit most people.

Choose one that’s easy to use: Be sure the display on the monitor is easy to read, and that the buttons are large. The directions for applying the cuff and operating the monitor should be clear.

Consider what extra features you want: Many automatic monitors come with additional features such as irregular heartbeat detection that checks for arrhythmias and other abnormalities; a risk category indicator that tells you whether your blood pressure is in the high range; a data-averaging function that allows you to take multiple readings and get an overall average; multiple user memory that allows two or more users to save their readings; and downloadable memory that lets you transmit your data to your computer or smartphone.

Where to buy

You can find blood pressure monitors at pharmacies, medical supply stores or online, and you don’t need a prescription to buy one. Prices typically range between $40 and $100.