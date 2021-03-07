SAVVY SENIOR: How to choose a quality nursing home during a pandemic

Also keep in mind that it’s always best to choose a nursing home that’s close to family members and friends who can check in often, because residents with frequent visitors usually get better care.

Do some research: To research the nursing homes on your list, put a call into your long-term care ombudsman. This is a government official who investigates nursing home complaints and advocates for residents and their families. This person can tell you which nursing homes have had complaints or problems in the past. To find your local ombudsman, call your area aging agency at 800-677-1116 or visit ltcombudsman.org.

You should also visit the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website at data.cms.gov, which provides updated data on U.S. nursing home reported COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Contact the nursing homes: Once you’ve identified a few good nursing homes, call them to see if they have any vacancies, what they charge, and if they accept Medicaid.

Also, find out their staff-to-patient ratio and staff turnover rate; their COVID infection-control procedures; the percentage of residents and staff that have been vaccinated for COVID; and their facility visitation policy.