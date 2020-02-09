SAVVY SENIOR: How to detect Parkinson’s disease

Early warning signs

Parkinson’s disease is difficult to diagnose because there’s no definitive test to confirm it. Doctors, usually neurologists, will do an examination and evaluate a combination of warning signs, but symptoms can vary greatly by patient which often leads to confusion and misdiagnosis. That said here are some of the key signs and symptoms everyone should know.

Trouble sleeping: Thrashing around in bed or acting out dreams – kicking or punching – when asleep. This is a REM sleep behavior disorder and one of the strongest and earliest pre-diagnostic symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Loss of smell: Not being able to smell certain foods very well like bananas, dill pickles or licorice. This too is one of the earliest symptoms.

Constipation: Problems with digestion and bowel movements are a big problem for people with Parkinson’s, and an early sign that can occur up to 20 years before this disease is diagnosed.

Changes in handwriting: Writing may become harder to do, and your handwriting may appear much smaller than it has in the past.