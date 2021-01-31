SAVVY SENIOR: How to find affordable housing for seniors

How to choose

If you or your aunt find several apartment choices that fall within her budget, she should consider what’s important to her. She may want housing that’s close to family, religious organizations, senior centers, or places she visits regularly, like grocery stores, parks or gyms.

Or, if she has a disabling condition, it may be especially critical for her to find a living space that has easy access to important services like senior transportation and health care centers.

In your housing search, you may also come across some red flags that indicate a retirement community wouldn’t be a good fit for your aunt. Keep an eye out for extra fees that may be applied to everyday items or perks you normally wouldn’t think about like laundry service, parking or pets.

You should also make sure the apartment is in good condition and then scout out the neighborhood. Ask yourself if the community is clean and well maintained and if there is any debris or messy landscaping. If you notice anything out of the ordinary, follow up with questions before your aunt signs a rental contract.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit savvysenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.

