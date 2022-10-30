 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SAVVY SENIOR

SAVVY SENIOR: How to find an old 401(k)

  • 0

Dear Savvy Senior,

How do I go about looking for an old former company 401(k) plan that I think I contributed money to many years ago, but forgot about until recently?

Retired in Rochester

Dear Retired,

If you think you may have lost track of an old 401(k) retirement account, you aren’t alone. As Americans move from job to job, many leave scraps of their company sponsored 401(k) plans behind, believing they’ll deal with it later, but never do.

In fact, according to a recent study, Americans have left behind around $1.35 trillion in retirement accounts that are connected to previous employers. To help you look for an old 401(k), here are some suggestions along with some free resources that can help you search.

Call your former employer

People are also reading…

The first way to look for an old 401(k) account is to contact your former employer’s human resources department. Ask them to check their plan records to see if you ever participated in their 401(k) plan, and if so, how much it’s worth. You’ll need to provide them your Social Security number and the dates you worked for them.

If you need help tracking down your former employer because it may have moved, changed owners or merged with another firm, help is available from the Labor Department, askebsa.dol.gov, 866-444-3272, and the Pension Rights Center and Pension Action Center, pensionrights.org/find-help.

If there was more than $5,000 in your 401(k) account when you left, there’s a good chance that your money is still in your workplace account.

Your former employer should be able to either get you the forms necessary to roll over your retirement money to a different 401(k) or to an IRA, or to give you contact information for any outside financial institution overseeing the plan on your employer’s behalf. By following the appropriate instructions, you’ll be able to move your retirement money where you want.

But if your old 401(k) account was under $5,000, your former employer has the option of transferring the money to a default individual retirement account without your consent. Your cash may go into an interest-bearing, federally insured bank account or to your state’s unclaimed property fund.

If this is the case, and your old employer cannot tell you where your 401(k) funds were sent, you’ll need to track it down yourself.

Searching tools

While there’s no federally run national database where you can look for all the retirement accounts that are associated with your name, a good place to start your search is with the Department of Labor’s abandoned plan database at askebsa.dol.gov/abandonedplansearch. And FreeErisa, freeerisa.benefitspro.com, which maintains a rundown of employee benefit plan paperwork.

There’s also the National Registry of Unclaimed Retirement Benefits at unclaimedretirementbenefits.com. This site works like a “missed connections” service whereby companies register with the site to help facilitate a reunion between ex-employees and their retirement money. But not every company is registered with this site.

To see if your 401(k) money was turned over to the state’s unclaimed property fund, use the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators website, unclaimed.org, to search. Or you can do a multi-state search in 39 states at missingmoney.com.

Or, if you think you were covered under a traditional pension plan that was disbanded, call the U.S. Pension Guaranty Corp. at 800-326-5678, or use the trusteed plan search tool at pbgc.gov/search-trusteed-plans.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit savvysenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.

Jim Miller

JIM MILLER

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit savvysenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Total lunar eclipse before dawn

THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Total lunar eclipse before dawn

Sauk Prairie will get a glimpse of one of the two eclipses that will occur over the next thirty days. The total solar eclipse is only visible over the Atlantic Ocean ending toward the North Pole on March 20, and the total lunar eclipse is best seen in western North America on April 4. However, the partial phase of the lunar eclipse will greet those who rise before the sun on the morning of April 4.

The Full Moon occurs on April 4 at 7:05 a.m., but the moon sets just before this, around 6:40 a.m., as the partial eclipse is ongoing. The partial phase begins around 5:17 a.m., as the moon slips into the deeper part of Earth’s shadow and begins to turn a bit red. The moon will become close to completely eclipsed around 6:34 a.m., just as it is setting. This will make for a strange and wondrous view for those awaking to the day to find a “blood red” moon setting in the west.

At the same time that the moon is setting, the sun is rising in the east. Sunrise will continue to arrive earlier every morning and sunset later every evening from the spring equinox on March 20 through June. Spring arrives precisely on March 20 at 5:45 p.m.

Spring planets and constellations

On March 21, a day after the new moon and eclipse graces the far north, a crescent moon returns to the sky just after sunset. The moon will be right beside Mars, and the next night the moon rises a bit higher to float beside Venus. On March 29 the moon will be high in the sky and not far from Jupiter. The moon and Saturn keep close quarters around April 8, but they don’t rise until after midnight.

Back in the west, Venus draws attention as it shines at magnitude -4 and stays above the horizon for three hours. In early April, Venus closes in on the star cluster the Pleiades in the constellation Taurus. This grouping of stars is setting in the west while the spring constellations rise in the east. Leo, Virgo, and Libra rise up from the horizon, carrying along a slew of distant galaxies that can be viewed through large telescopes. Ursa Major, the Big Dipper, is taking on its spring look, with the bowl of the dipper turning upside down as it sends spring showers to Earth.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of the ways technology isn't helping your relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News