SAVVY SENIOR: How to find health insurance after a job loss

Or, if your income is very low – below the 138% poverty level – you may qualify for free, or low-cost health coverage through expanded Medicaid services, which is available in many states.

To apply for ACA Marketplace health plans or Medicaid, go to healthcare.gov. Or, you can call their toll-free number at 800-318-2596 and get help over the phone.

COBRA

If you need health insurance coverage for less than 18 months, another option you may want to consider is COBRA, which allows you to remain on your former employer’s group health plan, but not every employer plan is COBRA-eligible. Contact your employer benefits administrator to find out if yours is.

In most cases COBRA is expensive, requiring you to pay the full monthly premium yourself. But, if you’ve already met or nearly met your employer plan’s deductible and/or out-of-pocket maximum for the year, and don’t want to start over with a new plan; or if you find your employer’s health plan to be better or more affordable than the marketplace options, it makes sense to keep your current coverage under COBRA.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit savvysenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.

