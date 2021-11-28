SAVVY SENIOR: How to help your overmedicated parent

If you have concerns or questions about the medications your mother is taking, gather up all her pill bottles, including her prescription and over-the-counter drugs as well as vitamins and supplements, put them in a bag, and take them to her primary physician or pharmacist for a comprehensive drug review.

Medicare provides free drug reviews with a doctor during annual “wellness visits,” and many Medicare Part D prescription-drug beneficiaries can get free reviews from pharmacists, too.

At the drug review, go through each medication and find out if there are any duplicate meds or dangerous combinations your mom is taking, and if there are any drugs she could stop taking or reduce the dosage. Then, make a medication master list and keep it updated so it can be easily shared whenever your mom sees a doctor.

To help with this, AARP offers a free “my personal medication record” form that you can download and print at aarp-medical-record-form.pdffiller.com. Or, if your mom uses a smartphone, she can use a pill-tracking app like Medisafe—Pill & Med Reminder at mymedisafe.com.

Other tips