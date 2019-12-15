SAVVY SENIOR: How to manage a loved one’s social media afterlife

If you don’t wish to memorialize your sister’s profile, you can also have her account permanently deleted from Facebook.

Facebook allows users, when they’re alive, to choose a “legacy contact,” which is a person chosen to look after their account once they’ve passed away, or users can request to have their account permanently deleted after they die. To do either of these tasks, click on “Settings” on the top right of Facebook, then click on “General” on the left-side menu and then on “Manage Account.”

If your sister didn’t set up a legacy contact before she passed, you can submit a memorialization request at facebook.com/help" target="_blank">facebook.com/help – type in “How do I report a deceased person on Facebook that needs to be memorialized?” in the search bar. You’ll be asked to provide proof of death by providing a copy of either an obituary, death certificate or memorial card.

Or, if you would rather have her account deleted go to facebook.com/help, and type in “How do I request the removal of a deceased family member’s Facebook account?” This also requires proof of death plus verification that you’re an immediate family member or executor of the account holder.

Instagram