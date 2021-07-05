SAVVY SENIOR: How to pick the best place to retire

Media resources like U.S. News & World Report, Kiplinger’s, Forbes and Money Magazine also publish “best places to retire” lists on their websites each year. And be sure you check out Milken’s “Best Cities for Successful Aging” at successfulaging.milkeninstitute.org, which ranks 381 U.S. metropolitan areas based on factors that are important to older adults.

You should also consider getting a copy of “America’s 100 Best Places to Retire,” the sixth edition book; $25 at amazon.com that looks at a range of destinations, and groups some in categories like best college towns, mountain towns, undiscovered towns and main street towns.

Once you find a few areas that interest you, your next step is research them. Here are some important areas you need to investigate.

Cost of living: Can you afford to live comfortably in the location where you want to retire? Numbeo.com and bestplaces.net offers tools to compare the cost of living from your current location to where you would like to move. They compare housing costs, food, utilities, transportation and more.