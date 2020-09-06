SAVVY SENIOR: How to prevent falls during a pandemic

Review her medications: Does your mom take any medicine, or combination of medicines, that make her dizzy, sleepy or lightheaded? If so, make a list or gather up all the drugs she takes – prescriptions and over the counter – and contact her doctor or pharmacist for a drug review and adjustment.

Get a vision test: Poor vision can be another contributor to falls, so your mom should get her eyes checked once a year and be sure to update her eyeglasses if needed. Also be aware that if your mom wears bifocal or progressive lenses, they too can cause falls, especially when walking outside or going down steps. These lenses can affect depth perception, so she may want to get a pair of glasses with only her distance prescription for outdoor activities.

If your mom is concerned about a trip into her eye doctor during the pandemic, she can get her vision tested online. Put a call in to her eye doctor about this option, or consider some online vision testing sites like essilor.com or 6over6.com. And to buy eyeglasses online, some popular options include warbyparker.com and zennioptical.com.