SAVVY SENIOR: How to protect your elderly parents from coronavirus

Have supplies on hand: Start by contacting your mom’s health care provider to ask about obtaining extra necessary medications to have on hand for a prolonged period of time. If she cannot get extra medications, consider using mail-order for medications so she can avoid going into a pharmacy. Also be sure you have over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies to treat fever and other symptoms.

She should also have enough groceries and household items on hand so that she can stay at home for an extended period of time. If she needs to restock supplies, there’s online grocery delivery options like Amazon Fresh, Instacart, Peapod, Target and Walmart, and a growing number of stores including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Dollar General and many other that are offering early dedicated shopping times to vulnerable seniors to reduce their risk of being exposed to the virus.

There are also home delivery meal programs that can help home-bound seniors – see mealsonwheelsamerica.org to locate one in your mom’s area. Or, check out companies like Silver Cuisine at silvercuisine.com or Mom’s Meals at momsmeals.com that deliver nutritious pre-cooked meals to seniors that can be heated up in the microwave.