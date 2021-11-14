SAVVY SENIOR: How to track down an unclaimed life insurance policy

Get help: The National Association of Insurance Commissioners offers a policy locator service—see naic.org and click on “Consumer” then on “Life Insurance Policy Locator”—that lets you run a nationwide search for insurance policies or annuities in the names of people who have died. There are also six state insurance departments in Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, North Carolina and Oregon that have free policy locator service programs that can help you search. To find direct access to these state resources, visit the American Council of Life Insurers website at acli.com – click on “Missing Policy Tips.”

Contact the insurer: If you suspect that a particular insurer underwrote the policy, contact that carrier’s claim office and ask. The more information you have, like your dad’s date of birth and death, Social Security number and address, the easier it will be to track down. Contact information for some big insurers include Prudential, 800-778-2255; MetLife, metlife.com/policyfinder; AIG, 800-888-2452; Nationwide, 800-848-6331; John Hancock, johnhancock.com – click on “Lost or unclaimed policy form” at the bottom of the page under “Quick Links.”