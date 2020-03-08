SAVVY SENIOR: Important legal documents all seniors should have

JIM MILLER

Dear Savvy Senior,

What kinds of legal documents do I need to prepare to help my family after I’m gone? I would like to get my affairs in order but could use some help.

Almost 75

Dear Almost,

All adults – especially seniors – should have at least four essential legal documents to protect yourself and your family. These documents will make sure your wishes regarding your estate are legal and clear and will help minimize any conflicts and confusion with your family and your health care providers if you become seriously ill or when you die. Here are the key documents you need, along with some tips to help you create them.

Will: This document lets you spell out your wishes of how you’d like your property and assets distributed after you die, whether it’s to family, friends or a charity. It also allows you to designate an executor to ensure your wishes are carried out and allows you to name guardians if you have dependent children.