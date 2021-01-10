SAVVY SENIOR: Is Social Security income taxable?

After you do the calculations, the IRS says that if you’re single and your total income from all of the listed sources is:

Less than $25,000, your Social Security will not be subject to federal income tax.

Between $25,000 and $34,000, up to 50% of your Social Security benefits will be taxed at your regular income-tax rate.

More than $34,000, up to 85% of your benefits will be taxed.

If you’re married and filing jointly and the total from all sources is:

Less than $32,000, your Social Security won’t be taxed.

Between $32,000 and $44,000, up to 50% of your Social Security benefits will be taxed.

More than $44,000, up to 85% of your benefits will be taxed.

If you’re married and file a separate return, you probably will pay taxes on your benefits.

To limit potential taxes on your benefits, you’ll need to be cautious when taking distributions from retirement accounts or other sources. In addition to triggering ordinary income tax, a distribution that significantly raises your gross income can bump the proportion of your Social Security benefits subject to taxes.