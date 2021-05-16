SAVVY SENIOR: Medicare coverage options for retirees eager to travel

Or, you could get a Medicare Advantage Part C plan instead, which is sold through private insurance companies, and covers everything original Medicare covers, plus many plans also offer prescription drug coverage and extra services like vision, hearing and dental care all in one plan.

To help you evaluate your options, contact your State Health Insurance Assistance Program at shiptacenter.org, which provides free Medicare counseling.

You can also shop and compare Medicare health and drug plans and Medigap policies at medicare.gov/find-a-plan.

Also note that whatever Medicare plans you choose to enroll in, if you find that they are not meeting your needs or your needs change, you can always switch to a different plan during the open enrollment period, which is between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7.

U.S. travel

If you and your husband are planning to travel domestically, original Medicare may be the better option because it provides coverage everywhere in the U.S. and its territories as long as the doctor or hospital accepts Medicare.