SAVVY SENIOR: Monitoring solutions for loved ones with dementia

JIM MILLER

Dear Savvy Senior,

My husband, who lives at home, has dementia and I worry about him wandering off and not being able to get back. Can you recommend some monitoring technology devices or any other solutions that can help me keep tabs on him?

Exhausted Spouse

Dear Exhausted,

This is a concern for millions of Americans caring for a loved one with dementia at home. About 60% of people who suffer from dementia wander at some point, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

For caregivers, this can be frightening because many of those who wander off end up confused and lost, even in their own neighborhood, and are unable to communicate who they are or where they live. Here are some product and service solutions that may help.

Simple solutions