SAVVY SENIOR: Noticing memory problems? What to do next

JIM MILLER

Dear Savvy Senior,

My mom, who’s 76, has become more forgetful lately and is worried she may be getting Alzheimer’s disease. What resources can you recommend to help us get a handle on this?

Oldest Daughter

Dear Oldest,

Many seniors worry about memory lapses as they get older, fearing it may be the first signs of Alzheimer’s disease or some other type of dementia. To get some insight on the seriousness of your mom’s problem, here are some key warning signs to be vigilant of and some resources you can turn to for help.

Warning signs

As we grow older, some memory difficulties – such as trouble remembering names of people or places or forgetting where you put your glasses or car keys – are associated with normal aging. But the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease are much more than simple memory lapses.